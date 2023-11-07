Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Infographic

This infographic explains different elements about the Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The improvement project was needed after a USACE modification study conducted in 2017 recommended the establishment of a reinforced dam embankment to extend the life of the aging infrastructure. The safety upgrade will enhance the dam’s strength and stability to provide the greater Fairbanks area with continued flood protection for many years to come. While construction is underway, the dam will continue to operate and regulate the flow of the Chena River during high-water events as needed.

