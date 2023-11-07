Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Infographic [Image 4 of 4]

    Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Infographic

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    This infographic explains different elements about the Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The improvement project was needed after a USACE modification study conducted in 2017 recommended the establishment of a reinforced dam embankment to extend the life of the aging infrastructure. The safety upgrade will enhance the dam’s strength and stability to provide the greater Fairbanks area with continued flood protection for many years to come. While construction is underway, the dam will continue to operate and regulate the flow of the Chena River during high-water events as needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 8111679
    VIRIN: 231107-A-FV175-1001
    Resolution: 2304x1728
    Size: 636.82 KB
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
    Hometown: FAIRBANKS, AK, US
    Hometown: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    Hometown: NORTH POLE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Infographic [Image 4 of 4], by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Lights over Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project
    Single-Column Mixing at Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project
    Construction Equipment atop Moose Creek Dam
    Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Infographic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovation leads to productive season for safety upgrade at Moose Creek Dam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alaska
    safety
    usace
    dam
    fairbanks
    civil works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT