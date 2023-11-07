Construction equipment operates atop the 8-mile-long earthen embankment known as Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is reinforcing about 4.7 miles of the dam by installing a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall. Currently, the safety improvement project is about halfway complete with work anticipated to be done by January 2026.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8111677
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-FN111-1001
|Resolution:
|1934x1750
|Size:
|898.83 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Equipment atop Moose Creek Dam [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
