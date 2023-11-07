Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Equipment atop Moose Creek Dam [Image 3 of 4]

    Construction Equipment atop Moose Creek Dam

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Construction equipment operates atop the 8-mile-long earthen embankment known as Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is reinforcing about 4.7 miles of the dam by installing a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall. Currently, the safety improvement project is about halfway complete with work anticipated to be done by January 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:50
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 
