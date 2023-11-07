Construction Equipment atop Moose Creek Dam

Construction equipment operates atop the 8-mile-long earthen embankment known as Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is reinforcing about 4.7 miles of the dam by installing a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall. Currently, the safety improvement project is about halfway complete with work anticipated to be done by January 2026.

