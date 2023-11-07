Northern Lights over Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project

The northern lights dance in the night sky above the Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project in October at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District wrapped up its summer construction season after doubling its efforts from last year to install a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall along a portion of the embankment. (Photo by Jason Weatherwalk)

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US