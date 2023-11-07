The northern lights dance in the night sky above the Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project in October at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District wrapped up its summer construction season after doubling its efforts from last year to install a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall along a portion of the embankment. (Photo by Jason Weatherwalk)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8111675
|VIRIN:
|231010-A-A1410-1001
|Resolution:
|720x1109
|Size:
|113.03 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Lights over Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project [Image 4 of 4], by John Budnik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovation leads to productive season for safety upgrade at Moose Creek Dam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT