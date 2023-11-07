Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Lights over Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project [Image 1 of 4]

    Northern Lights over Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by John Budnik 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The northern lights dance in the night sky above the Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project in October at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project near North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District wrapped up its summer construction season after doubling its efforts from last year to install a mix-in-place concrete barrier wall along a portion of the embankment. (Photo by Jason Weatherwalk)

