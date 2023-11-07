Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Single-Column Mixing at Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project [Image 2 of 4]

    Single-Column Mixing at Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    An auger digs into the top of Moose Creek Dam during a modification project at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is improving the strength and stability of the dam with a mix-in-place barrier wall. Due to a dense sand and soil composition, the contractor refined its technique by using a single-column mixing method that will align successive cylindrical columns to make a wall in the center of the structure.

