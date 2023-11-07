An auger digs into the top of Moose Creek Dam during a modification project at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is improving the strength and stability of the dam with a mix-in-place barrier wall. Due to a dense sand and soil composition, the contractor refined its technique by using a single-column mixing method that will align successive cylindrical columns to make a wall in the center of the structure.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8111676
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-FN111-1002
|Resolution:
|2642x2008
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Single-Column Mixing at Moose Creek Dam Safety Modification Project [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovation leads to productive season for safety upgrade at Moose Creek Dam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT