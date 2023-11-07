U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier looks for an opening during the game against Army at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Nov. 04, 2023. Army defeated Air Force 23-3. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 8111558 VIRIN: 231104-F-YD678-1019 Resolution: 3303x2198 Size: 4.31 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Football vs. Army at Empower Field 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.