    U.S. Air Force Football vs. Army at Empower Field 2023 [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Air Force Football vs. Army at Empower Field 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The Air Force Falcon's rush to block a two point conversion pass from the Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Nov. 04, 2023. Army defeated Air Force 23-3. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    This work, U.S. Air Force Football vs. Army at Empower Field 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

