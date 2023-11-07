U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Spectators arrive to the U.S. Air Force vs. Army football game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Nov. 04, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8111550
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-YD678-1001
|Resolution:
|5758x3844
|Size:
|12.13 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Football vs. Army at Empower Field 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT