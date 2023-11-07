U.S. Air Force Football vs. Army at Empower Field 2023

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Academy's Cadet Honor Guard presents the colors for the National Anthem before the game against the Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Nov. 04, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

Date Taken: 11.04.2023
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US