Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith, Director of Joint Staff for the New York National Guard, delivers opening remarks during the open ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2023. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with the Brazilian Army.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8111141
|VIRIN:
|231106-Z-YI636-1021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|MACAPA, BR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
