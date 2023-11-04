Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

A Brazilian Army aviation team stands at parade rest during the open ceremony for Southern Vanguard 24 in Macapa, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2023. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with the Brazilian Army.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

