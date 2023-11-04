Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

Brazilian Army Brig. Gen. Eduardo Veiga Cabral (left), the commander of the 23rd Jungle Infantry Brigade, and U.S. Army Col. Chike Williams, the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, pose for a picture during the Southern Vanguard 24 open ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2023. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with Brazilian army forces.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

