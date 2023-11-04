Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Southern Vanguard 24 Opening Ceremony

    MACAPA, BRAZIL

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. and Brazilian soldiers participating in exercise Southern Vanguard 24 stand in formation during the open ceremony in Macapa, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2023. Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 is designed for U.S. Army Soldiers to conduct pre-deployment activities, deploy and conduct air assault operations while enhancing interoperability with the Brazilian Army.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    New York Army National Guard
    Southern Vanguard
    ExSV24

