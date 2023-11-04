Iconic B-52 and veteran reunite at Barksdale Air Force Base

Senior Airman Ethan Bianucci, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment specialist, talks with retired Senior Master Sgt. John McNeece at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., October 18, 2023. McNeece was among the first generation of B-52 maintainers during his time in service from 1952 until 1975. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

