Iconic B-52 and veteran reunite at Barksdale Air Force Base

Retired Senior Master Sgt. John McNeece shares stories and advice with 2nd Maintenance Squadron maintainers at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., October 18, 2023. McNeece was among the first generation of B-52H Stratofortress maintainers during his time in service from 1952 until 1975. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

