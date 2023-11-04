Iconic B-52 and veteran reunite at Barksdale Air Force Base

Airman Joshua Arreguin, a 2nd Maintenance Squadron fuel system specialist, shakes hands with retired Senior Master Sgt. John McNeece during McNeece's tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., October 18, 2023. McNeece was among the first generation of B-52 maintainers during his time in service from 1952 until 1975. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US