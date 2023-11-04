The Field Artillery Commandant’s Office hosted the Cameron University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program November 4 at an M119 howitzer range. Cadets had the chance to interact with and train alongside Soldiers from Salute Battery, 428th Field Artillery Brigade. This hands-on experience included learning to load the M119 howitzer, understanding the importance of safety on the gun line and gaining insight into what it truly means to be a Field Artillery Officer.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8109902
|VIRIN:
|231106-D-NU467-5288
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|11.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range [Image 16 of 16], by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT