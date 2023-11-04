The Field Artillery Commandant’s Office hosted the Cameron University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program November 4 at an M119 howitzer range. Cadets had the chance to interact with and train alongside Soldiers from Salute Battery, 428th Field Artillery Brigade. This hands-on experience included learning to load the M119 howitzer, understanding the importance of safety on the gun line and gaining insight into what it truly means to be a Field Artillery Officer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 15:50 Photo ID: 8109894 VIRIN: 231106-D-NU467-7281 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 12.95 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range [Image 16 of 16], by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.