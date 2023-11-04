Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range [Image 15 of 16]

    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Field Artillery Commandant’s Office hosted the Cameron University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program November 4 at an M119 howitzer range. Cadets had the chance to interact with and train alongside Soldiers from Salute Battery, 428th Field Artillery Brigade. This hands-on experience included learning to load the M119 howitzer, understanding the importance of safety on the gun line and gaining insight into what it truly means to be a Field Artillery Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 8109901
    VIRIN: 231106-D-NU467-6462
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range [Image 16 of 16], by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range
    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    Oklahoma
    ROTC
    Cameron University ROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT