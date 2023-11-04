Cameron University ROTC Cadets get a taste of Field Artillery at the M119 range

Photo By Judith Oman | The Field Artillery Commandant’s Office hosted the Cameron University Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Judith Oman | The Field Artillery Commandant’s Office hosted the Cameron University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program November 4 at an M119 howitzer range. Cadets had the chance to interact with and train alongside Soldiers from Salute Battery, 428th Field Artillery Brigade. This hands-on experience included learning to load the M119 howitzer, understanding the importance of safety on the gun line and gaining insight into what it truly means to be a Field Artillery Officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Nov. 6, 2023)- The Field Artillery Commandant’s Office hosted the Cameron University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program November 4 at an M119 howitzer range. Cadets had the chance to interact with and train alongside Soldiers from Salute Battery, 428th Field Artillery Brigade. This hands-on experience included learning to load the M119 howitzer, understanding the importance of safety on the gun line and gaining insight into what it truly means to be a Field Artillery Officer.



This event, facilitated by Fort Sill’s Deputy Assistant Commandant, Maj. Oliver Gooden, is designed to allow the cadets to witness and actively participate in a live fire Field Artillery training exercise. The military engagement serves multiple purposes, including bolstering local community outreach, promoting the Field Artillery and facilitating the Field Artillery accessions process.



"Initially, Field Artillery was not my top pick. We already had our branch preferences locked in,” said Tyiesha Carroll, MS IV Cade. “But after speaking with 1st Lt. McKinley and her telling me all of the things that she does with planning and being in charge of Soldiers, it made me really want to see if I could be a part of the Field Artillery branch."



The firsthand exposure to the responsibilities of a Field Artillery Officer clearly left a significant impression on Carroll. Not only were cadets interacting with the Soldiers of Salute Battery, but they were also given the opportunity to speak with the 1st Lt. Kayla McKinley and 1st Lt. Connor Binney, the Field Artillery Proponent Office (FAPO) engagement officers.



MS III Cadet Preston Drain, a prior service sergeant and member of the 77th Army Band, shared his thoughts on why he decided to become a commissioned officer. For Cadet Drain, the day provided valuable insights that could influence his decision regarding his future branch in the military.



"I wanted to have greater responsibility, be in more of a leadership role, and I know that commissioning would enable me to influence others and make more of an impact in their lives, Drain explained. “I have not picked any branches yet, but the Field Artillery is my highest choice so far.”



The recent experience at the M119 range provided Cameron University ROTC cadets with a unique opportunity to explore the world of Field Artillery and consider it as a potential career path. These cadets have the chance to further immerse themselves in the Field Artillery experience and make informed decisions about their future roles as officers in the United States Army.