    Getting better with AGE [Image 4 of 4]

    Getting better with AGE

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Milam, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, operates a MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2023. For aircraft and crews to deliver airpower, AGE maintainers work to keep support equipment in constant working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8109182
    VIRIN: 230928-F-MG692-1035
    Resolution: 6953x4428
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting better with AGE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AGE
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall
    325th MXG

