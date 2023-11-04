Getting better with AGE

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Milam, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, operates a MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2023. For aircraft and crews to deliver airpower, AGE maintainers work to keep support equipment in constant working order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|09.28.2023
|11.06.2023 11:25
|8109182
|230928-F-MG692-1035
|6953x4428
|4.74 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
