Getting better with AGE

From right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malek Kharrat, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, demonstrates how to operate a crane to Airman 1st Class Jake Milam, 325th MXS AGE apprentice, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2023. Tyndall’s AGE unit will support roughly 70 aircraft once all three F-35 Lightning II squadrons are operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

