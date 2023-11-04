Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Getting better with AGE [Image 2 of 4]

    Getting better with AGE

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malek Kharrat, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, explains crane controls to Airman 1st Class Jake Milam, 325th MXS AGE apprentice, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2023. AGE is responsible for various tasks that enables jets to remain lethal and operational by performing basic maintenance, service inspections and delivering equipment where it needs to be. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8109180
    VIRIN: 230928-F-MG692-1009
    Resolution: 8256x4956
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting better with AGE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting better with AGE
    Getting better with AGE
    Getting better with AGE
    Getting better with AGE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Getting better with AGE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AGE
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall
    325th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT