Getting better with AGE

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Milam, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, operates a MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2023. As Tyndall gets closer to having a fleet of approximately 70 aircraft, AGE continues its crucial role of providing reliable support equipment to keep aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

