U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Milam, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, operates a MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2023. As Tyndall gets closer to having a fleet of approximately 70 aircraft, AGE continues its crucial role of providing reliable support equipment to keep aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 11:25
|Photo ID:
|8109181
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-MG692-1040
|Resolution:
|7369x4638
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting better with AGE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
