Military Members of the Year (MMOY) winners pose for a photo at the award ceremony, held on the final day of the week long competition. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 Photo ID: 8109150 Location: BOSTON, MA, US This work, USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Toomey