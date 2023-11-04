Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston [Image 4 of 4]

    USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Ashley Toomey 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Military Members of the Year (MMOY) winners pose for a photo at the award ceremony, held on the final day of the week long competition. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:06
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
