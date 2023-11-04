USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston

Military Members of the Year (MMOY) winners pose for a photo at the award ceremony, held on the final day of the week long competition. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.
USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year Compete in Boston
