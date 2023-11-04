Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston

    USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    (L to R) Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Madrid, San Diego MEPS, originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Army Capt. Austin Patrick, Oklahoma City MEPS, originally from Storm Lake, Iowa, fire muskets during an event at the USMEPCOM Military Member of the Year (MMOY) competition. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.

    USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year Compete in Boston

