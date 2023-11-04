(L to R) Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Madrid, San Diego MEPS, originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Army Capt. Austin Patrick, Oklahoma City MEPS, originally from Storm Lake, Iowa, fire muskets during an event at the USMEPCOM Military Member of the Year (MMOY) competition. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 8109149 VIRIN: 231102-D-E7460-1018 Resolution: 3715x2477 Size: 4.15 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US Hometown: STORM LAKE, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.