    USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston [Image 2 of 4]

    USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston

    MA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Finalists at the USMEPCOM Military Member of the Year (MMOY) competition use teamwork to pull a cannon. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.

    USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year Compete in Boston

