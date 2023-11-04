Finalists at the USMEPCOM Military Member of the Year (MMOY) competition use teamwork to pull a cannon. The competition brought finalists, across 5 categories, to compete for the title of USMEPCOM MMOY in Boston Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8109148
|VIRIN:
|231102-D-E7460-1017
|Resolution:
|4754x3169
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMEPCOM Military Members Compete in Boston [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year Compete in Boston
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT