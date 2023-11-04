Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Seth SchutteRe-enlistment/Promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    1st Lt. Seth SchutteRe-enlistment/Promotion

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Brian Campbell (Right) administers the oath of office to 1st Lt. Seth Schutte (Left) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023. The Oath of Office is a sworn statement required for an individual to take an appointed office in uniformed service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 06:44
    Photo ID: 8108769
    VIRIN: 230929-A-LX406-1016
    Resolution: 6033x4022
    Size: 14.95 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    This work, 1st Lt. Seth SchutteRe-enlistment/Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    Oath of Office
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

