U.S. Army Maj. Ariel Castillo (Right) pins the rank of captain now to 1st Lt. Seth Schutte (Left) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023. The Oath of Office is a requirement by law for an officer to take office. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 06:44 Photo ID: 8108767 VIRIN: 230929-A-LX406-1040 Resolution: 5376x3584 Size: 9.42 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Seth Schutte Re-enlistment/Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.