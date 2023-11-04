U.S. Army Maj. Ariel Castillo (Left), Capt. Seth Schutte (Left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott (Middle) pose for a photo holding an award after the ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023. Army chaplains spiritual are advisers and counselors who support their unit command, soldiers and soldiers’ families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 06:44
|Photo ID:
|8108768
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-LX406-1050
|Resolution:
|4714x3143
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Seth SchutteRe-enlistment/Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT