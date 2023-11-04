U.S. Army Col. 1st Lt. Seth Schutte recites the oath of office at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023. The Oath of Office is a sworn statement required for an individual to take an appointed office in uniformed service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 06:44
|Photo ID:
|8108765
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-LX406-1023
|Resolution:
|5014x3343
|Size:
|7.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Seth Schutte Re-enlistment/Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
