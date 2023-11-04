U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima holds the 17th Sustainment Brigade flag at Speedway Armory, Nov. 5, 2023. Klima took command of the 17th SB, being the first women in command of the brigade. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(This photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance the subject.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 8108208 VIRIN: 231105-Z-KL044-1050 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 1.12 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Hometown: BUTTE, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade welcomes first female commander [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.