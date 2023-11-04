Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Sustainment Brigade welcomes first female commander [Image 2 of 6]

    17th Sustainment Brigade welcomes first female commander

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong passes the 17th Sustainment Brigade's flag to U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima at Speedway Armory, Nov. 5, 2023. Klima took command of the 17th SB, being the first women in command of the brigade. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(This photo used tonal adjustments and cropped to enhance the subject.)

    This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade welcomes first female commander [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Las Vegas
    Change of Command
    Army National Guard
    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainent Brigade

