17th Sustainment Brigade welcomes first female commander

Units underneath the 17th Sustainment Brigade salute at Speedway Armory, Nov. 5, 2023. The 17th SB were saluting during the national anthem, starting the change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima took command of the 17th SB. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez)(This photo used tonal adjustments to enhance the subject.)

Date Taken: 11.05.2023
Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US