17th Sustainment Brigade welcomes first female commander

LAS VEGAS — Col. Amy Klima assumed command of the 17th Sustainment Brigade, marking a historic milestone for the Nevada National Guard, as the first woman to lead the brigade since its creation in 2009. This change of command ceremony took place earlier today at Speedway Armory in Las Vegas.



Klima, originally hailing from Butte, Montana, embarked on her military journey in 1993 when she enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard. Her dedication and commitment led her through the ranks, culminating in this significant role. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Montana, Missoula, and a Master of Public Health from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



Klima's career showcases dedication, encompassing military and civilian roles, with significant positions including Battalion Commander for the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Executive Officer for the 17th Sustainment Brigade, and Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics from 2019-2021, including deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



“No matter who you are, what you look like or where you come from, any one of you can and will be standing here one day,” Klima said. “I started right there over 20 years ago as the 150th Maintenance company commander. Each of you in this formation area leader. Each one of you are critical to this organization. You are why we are here.”



The 17th Sustainment Brigade, as the largest formation in the Nevada Army National Guard, plays a pivotal role in supporting the readiness of approximately 3,350 soldiers through essential logistical functions such as supply, maintenance, and transportation.



This recent change of command reflects a wider trend within the Nevada Guard, with Col. Catherine Grush's appointment as the first female commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno. This historic milestone sees over 75 percent of Nevada Army and Air National Guardsmen under female officers' leadership for the first time in the organization's 162-year history, underlining progress in fostering diversity and inclusion within the Nevada National Guard.



“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be selected as the 17th SB commander,” Klima said. “I assure you sir [Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong], you have selected the right person at the right time for this position. Thank you for this amazing opportunity.”

