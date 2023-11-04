U.S. Army Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt (left) awards Jane Cecil (middle) with the Order of the Silent Partners of the Guard Medal during the retirement ceremony of U.S. Air Force North Carolina Air National Guard Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil (right), held in a hangar located at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Nov. 4, 2023. General Cecil joined the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) in 1984 as a weather specialist and commissioned in 1997, holding various roles at the NCANG from flight to wing levels until 2019. Jane also just celebrated her retirement from Duke Energy this past month where she served more than 18 years and most recently as the Business Partner Relationship Manager.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 8107084 VIRIN: 231104-Z-KG453-2089 Resolution: 2384x2981 Size: 3.86 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil bids farewell with 39 years of service [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.