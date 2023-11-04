Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil bids farewell with 39 years of service

Friends and families listen as U.S. Air Force North Carolina Air National Guard Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil, gives thanks during his retirement ceremony held in a hangar located at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Nov. 4, 2023. General Cecil joined the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) in 1984 as a weather specialist and commissioned in 1997, holding various roles at the NCANG from flight to wing levels until 2019.

