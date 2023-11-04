Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil bids farewell with 39 years of service [Image 11 of 15]

    Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil bids farewell with 39 years of service

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt (left) awards Jane Cecil (middle) with the Order of the Silent Partners of the Guard Medal and plaque during the retirement ceremony of U.S. Air Force North Carolina Air National Guard Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil (right), held in a hangar located at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Nov. 4, 2023. General Cecil joined the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) in 1984 as a weather specialist and commissioned in 1997, holding various roles at the NCANG from flight to wing levels until 2019. Jane also just celebrated her retirement from Duke Energy this past month where she served more than 18 years and most recently as the Business Partner Relationship Manager.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 8107085
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-KG453-2098
    Resolution: 3446x2298
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil bids farewell with 39 years of service [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    Retirement
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies
    Brig. Gen. Allan R. Cecil
    AFNEW

