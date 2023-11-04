Bill Spring, the resource manager for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at Shenango River Lake, discusses a greenhouse with park rangers Hannah VanOrd and Aaron Haflich, who recently built the greenhouse at the reservoir in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|8106551
|VIRIN:
|231027-A-XE056-1552
|Resolution:
|6480x4480
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MERCER COUNTY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT