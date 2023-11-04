Brian Serafin, a maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at Shenango River Lake, writes his report of the week at the reservoir in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 8106546 VIRIN: 231027-A-XE056-1465 Resolution: 6035x3844 Size: 4.93 MB Location: MERCER COUNTY, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.