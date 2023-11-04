Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands [Image 2 of 13]

    Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands

    MERCER COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cherish Little 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Brian Serafin, a maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District at Shenango River Lake, looks out at the view above the lake at the reservoir in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 8106547
    VIRIN: 231027-A-XE056-1479
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: MERCER COUNTY, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    dam
    nature
    resource manager
    park rangers
    maintenance mechanic
    Shenango River Lake

