Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 8106548 VIRIN: 231027-A-XE056-1499 Resolution: 6282x4480 Size: 11.96 MB Location: MERCER COUNTY, PA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Shenango River Lake team works year-round to improve federal lands [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.