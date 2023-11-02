1st Cavalry Division Troopers cross a river in Zodiac boats during exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 at Fort Cavazos, Texas Nov. 3. First Army Division West is supporting the division-level exercise with Soldiers who are Observer Coach/Trainers. The OC/Ts are providing administrative control, evaluating task performance, and giving constructive feedback to the participants during the exercise, which began Oct. 30 and is scheduled to end Nov. 9. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 22:52 Photo ID: 8105692 VIRIN: 231103-A-TA175-5088 Resolution: 6467x4311 Size: 16.91 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.