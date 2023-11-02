First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready

Observer Coach/Trainers provide guidance to Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division rally after completing a contested river crossing during exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 Fort Cavazos, Texas Nov. 3. First Army Division West OC/Ts have been supporting the exercise by providing administrative control, evaluating task performance, and giving constructive feedback to participants during the division-level exercise, which began Oct. 30 and is scheduled to end Nov. 9. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

