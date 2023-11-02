Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready

    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Observer Coach/Trainers provide guidance to Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division rally after completing a contested river crossing during exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 Fort Cavazos, Texas Nov. 3. First Army Division West OC/Ts have been supporting the exercise by providing administrative control, evaluating task performance, and giving constructive feedback to participants during the division-level exercise, which began Oct. 30 and is scheduled to end Nov. 9. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 22:52
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    This work, First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

