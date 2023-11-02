Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready [Image 6 of 6]

    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    A 1st Cavalry Division Trooper communicates on a radio after a crossing a river in a Zodiac boat during exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 at Fort Cavazos, Texas Nov. 3. First Army Division West is supporting the division-level exercise with Soldiers who are Observer Coach/Trainers. The OC/Ts are providing administrative control, evaluating task performance, and giving constructive feedback to the participants during the exercise, which began Oct. 30 and is scheduled to end Nov. 9. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 22:52
    Photo ID: 8105695
    VIRIN: 231103-A-TA175-6832
    Resolution: 8028x5352
    Size: 24.32 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready
    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready
    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready
    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready
    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready
    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    FirstCav
    RemaganReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT