    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready [Image 4 of 6]

    First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    1st Cavalry Division Troopers climb an embankment after crossing a river in Zodiac boats during exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 at Fort Cavazos, Texas Nov. 3. First Army Division West is supporting the division-level exercise with Soldiers who are Observer Coach/Trainers. The OC/Ts are providing administrative control, evaluating task performance, and giving constructive feedback to the participants during the exercise, which began Oct. 30 and is scheduled to end Nov. 9. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 22:52
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West supports exercise Remagen Ready [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

