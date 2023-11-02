Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATT welcomes new leadership during change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Jerron Barnett 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Captain Jeffrey A. Brown (center right), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training commanding officer, stands with CNATT's Chiefs Mess after a change of command ceremony Thursday. (U.S. Navy photo by Jerron K. Barnett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNATT welcomes new leadership during change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Jerron Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

