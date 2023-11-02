CNATT welcomes new leadership during change of command ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. – Captain Jeffrey A. Brown relieved Capt. Vincent W. Logan of command of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training during a ceremony in the National Naval Aviation Museum Thursday.



Dozens of CNATT staff, family, friends, local military leaders and even retired Naval Air Maintenance Training Group/CNATT commanding officers attended the ceremony against the backdrop of aircraft static displays and patriotic music played by the U.S. Navy Region Southeast Band.



Logan had served as the center's 12th commanding officer from May 2021 to November 2023. Brown had served as the center’s executive officer over the last two years. Naval Education and Training Command's Chief of Staff Capt. Clifford Collins served as the presiding officer.



We would like to send a genuine thank you to Logan and his family, while welcoming in new CNATT Executive Officer Capt. Michael Polito and his family!



CNATT advises on development and manages the delivery, sustainment and continual improvement of technical training for Sailors and Marines operating, maintaining and repairing aircraft weapons systems and associated equipment in support of Chief Of Naval Operations approved requirements across 23 sites.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 Story ID: 457151 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US by Jerron Barnett