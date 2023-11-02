CNATT welcomes new leadership during change of command ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Captain Jeffrey Brown, center, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training commanding officer, salutes Naval Education and Training Command's Chief of Staff Capt. Clifford Collins, left, after making his remarks during a change of command ceremony Thursday. Brown relived Capt. Vencent W. Logan, (right) of command, becoming the center's 13th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Jerron K. Barnett)

