NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Captain Jeffrey A. Brown, (center) Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training executive officer, arrives to participate in the change of command ceremony Thursday. Brown relieved Capt. Vencent W. Logan of command, becoming the center's 13th commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Jerron K. Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8104628
|VIRIN:
|231102-N-YF503-1001
|Resolution:
|5688x2848
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNATT welcomes new leadership during change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Jerron Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNATT welcomes new leadership during change of command ceremony
