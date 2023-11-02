U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron form a line for the departure of 86th Airlift Wing leadership on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8103379
|VIRIN:
|231010-A-BD610-1351
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.07 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
